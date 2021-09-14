Parkway Drive, Polaris, Alex Lahey and more announced for 2021 Knight & Day festival

Touring agency Destroy All Lines has announced the full line-up for its newest festival, Knight & Day, headlined by metalcore heavyweights Parkway Drive and Polaris.

The medieval-themed event is set to take place at Ballarat’s Kryal Castle on 30-31 December. In addition to its live music program, the festival will feature a maze, dungeons, torture museums, knights’ towers, and what a press release calls the “secret dragons labyrinth”.

Joining the two headline bands are a suite of Australian rock, punk and metal acts such as The Chats, Trophy Eyes, Alex Lahey, Bakers Eddy, Clowns, Void Of Vision and Make Them Suffer.

Advertisement

Sydney punk outfit Hellions are slated to perform for the first time since last January, playing 2016’s ‘Opera Oblivia’ in full. Melbourne pop-rockers The Getaway Plan will also perform a record of their own from cover to cover, opting for their 2008 breakout album ‘Other Voices, Other Rooms’.

The festival will also feature multiple acoustic stages, a lineup of DJs and “medieval performances”, details for all of which are yet to be shared.

Tickets for the inaugural Knight & Day festival go on sale from 10am AEST on Thursday September 23, with a presale starting on Tuesday 21. Full details on those can be found on the festival’s website.

The full line-up for Knight & Day 2021 is:

Parkway Drive

Polaris

Alex Lahey

Bakers Eddy

Clowns

Diamond Construct

Hellions (performing ‘Opera Oblivia’ in full)

Justice For The Damned

Make Them Suffer

Paperweight

Saviour

Terra

The Beautiful Monument

The Chats

The Getaway Plan (performing ‘Other Voices, Other Rooms’ in full)

The Gloom In The Corner

To The Grave

Trophy Eyes

Void Of Vision

Windwaker