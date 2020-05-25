Parkway Drive reschedule forthcoming 2020 tour to next year

Parkway Drive have postponed their forthcoming Australian ‘Viva The Underdogs’ tour to July 2021.

In a press statement, the band said, “It may come as no surprise to you that the Viva The Underdogs Australian Revolution Tour will need to be postponed.”

“Given the current situation with Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the various restrictions State and Federal Governments have put in place, it is figuratively impossible for the tour to go on in June 2020.”

The tour will instead go ahead in July 2021. Support is still scheduled to come from Hatebreed and Every Time I Die. You can find all ticketing info here.

The tour takes its title from the band’s recently-released documentary. It was made available for digital purchase at the end of last month.

“It had been a while since we’d done anything visual,” Parkway Drive frontman Winston McCall said to NME Australia of the film.

“There’s so many more gears turning in this machine these days. To put all of this work into it, and to then have it come across the exact way that you wanted it to – in a medium you’re not well-versed in – is a really nice feeling. It’s very buoyant, in a way.”

Parkway Drive’s rescheduled 2021 tour dates are:

Brisbane, Riverstage (July 1)

Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena (July 3)

Melbourne, Melbourne Arena (July 9)

Adelaide, AEC Theatre (July 10)

Perth, HBF Stadium (July 13)