Parlour announces return with “post-iso party” gigs

Fan-hosted concert platform Parlour has announced a slew of new artists available to book for unique, intimate gigs.

Ali Barter, Busby Marou and the Pierce Brothers are the latest to join a slew of Australian artists playing gigs around Australia, as facilitated by the platform. Gigs will adhere to easing social gathering restrictions, which will soon allow live music to operate with some modifications.

Parlour allows fans to book artists to perform within a space in their own home. Per a press release, performances will be limited to a small number of audience members per space. This is being done as a “safe, controlled way of reintroducing live music into the public sphere.”

“I’m really excited to be using the Parlour platform in a time where regular gigs are off the cards,” said Barter in a press statement.

“The opportunity to play smaller shows at people’s homes is such a great way to adapt to the times.”

83 per cent of each show’s ticket sales will go directly to the artist themselves. Fans can also campaign for their favourite artists to use the platform, via Parlour’s website.

Parlour has facilitated over 2000 gigs around the world since its 2015 inception. Artists such as Ben Lee, Sarah Blasko and The Living End’s Chris Cheney have used the platform.