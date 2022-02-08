Parquet Courts announce 2022 Australian tour

Parquet Courts have announced a three-date run of headline shows for Australian fans, tying into their appearance at this year’s Splendour In The Grass.

Following their set at the Byron Bay festival on Sunday July 24, the New York-native indie-rockers will take to the stage at Melbourne’s Forum Theatre on Tuesday July 26. They’ll head up to Sydney that Friday (July 29) to play the Metro Theatre, before heading over to Perth for a show at The Rechabite on Sunday July 31.

Tickets for the run go on sale at 9am local time on Monday February 14, with a presale running from 8am this Friday (February 11). More info on that can be found on the Mistletone website.

The tour comes in support of Parquet Courts’ seventh studio album, ‘Sympathy For Life’, which landed back in October of 2021 via Rough Trade. It was flanked by singles such as ‘Plant Life’, ‘Walking At A Downtown Pace’, ‘Black Widow Spider’ and ‘Homo Sapien’ – with a post-release single, ‘Watching Strangers Smile’, debuted earlier this year on Ellen.

In a four-star review of the album, NME’s Rhys Buchanan said ‘Sympathy For Life’ sees the band “embrace winning ways but also dive into new realms too”. He continued: “Many bands have chartered these waters before, but nobody does it like Parquet Courts.”

Today’s (February 8) announcement comes amid a slew of sideshows announced for this year’s Splendour In The Grass, with a batch of 47 shows sporting gigs from acts like Liam Gallagher, Yungblud and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Parquet Courts’ 2022 Australian tour dates are:

JULY

Sunday 24 – Byron Bay, Splendour In The Grass

Tuesday 26 – Melbourne, Forum Theatre

Friday 29 – Sydney, Metro Theatre

Sunday 31 – Perth, The Rechabite