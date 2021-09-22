Parquet Courts share new song ‘Black Widow Spider’, detail world tour dates

Parquet Courts have shared a new song and detailed a 2022 world tour – watch the video for ‘Black Widow Spider’ below.

The track is the latest preview of the New York band’s new album ‘Sympathy For Life’, which will come out on October 22 via Rough Trade.

So far, the band have shared lead single ‘Walking At A Downtown Pace’ and a physical-only single of the album track ‘Plant Life’.

Advertisement

Speaking of new track ‘Black Widow Spider’, guitarist/vocalist Andrew Savage said: “I told [producer] Rodaidh McDonald that I wanted to find a sound that was equal parts Can, Canned Heat and This Heat.

“He was really into that and probably took some glee in having such a bizarre challenge.”

Watch the video for the new single below:

Following a US tour that begins this month, Parquet Courts will tour ‘Sympathy For Life’ across the globe next year, with dates beginning in late February. UK dates in June include a London show at Brixton Academy.

See Parquet Courts’ new 2022 world tour dates below. Tickets are available here.

Advertisement

FEBRUARY 2022

27 – Asheville, The Orange Peel

28 – Athens, Georgia Theatre

MARCH 2022

2 – Atlanta, Variety Playhouse

3 – Birmingham, Saturn

4 – Nashville, Cannery Ballroom

5 – St Louis, The Pageant

7 – Lawrence, Liberty Hall

8 – Omaha, The Waiting Room

10 – Minneapolis, First Avenue

11 – Milwaukee, Turner Hall

12 – Chicago, The Riviera Theatre

13 – Detroit, MOCAD

15 – Millvale, Mr. Smalls Theatre

16 – Cleveland, Agora Theatre

17 – Toronto, Queen Elizabeth Theatre

18 – Montreal, Corona Theatre

31 – Boston, Royal

APRIL 2022

1 – Brooklyn, Brooklyn Steel

2 – Brooklyn, Brooklyn Steel

4 – Washington DC, 9:30 Club

5 – Philadelpia, The Filmore

22 – Seattle, The Showbox

23 – Vancouver, The Imperial

25 – Portland, Crystal Ballroom

27 – Oakland, Fox Theatre

28 – Los Angeles, Wiltern Theatre

29 – Pomona, The Glass House

30 – San Diego, The Observatory North Park

MAY 2022

21 – Paris, La Trianon

22 – Antwerp, Trix

24 – Cologne, Stollwerck

25 – Berlin, Heimathafen Neukölln

27 – Hamburg, Uebel & Gedährlich

28 – Nijmegen, Doornroosje

30 – Amsterdam, Paradiso

31 – Lille, Le Grand Mix

JUNE 2022

1 – Lyon, Epicerie Moderne

3 – Barcelona, Primavera Sound

8 – Brighton, Chalk

9 – London, Brixton Academy

11 – Dublin, Helix

12 – Manchester, Albert Hall

13 – Leeds, Stylus

15 – Glasgow, Barrowland

16 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

Parquet Courts’ most recent album came in 2018 with ‘Wide Awake!’. Reviewing the album, NME wrote: “Parquet Courts are a magical band that make you feel everything all at once: youth, nostalgia, happiness, desolation, flying high, running low. The record’s last line, then, is fitting, Savage calling for “the fix of a little tenderness”. But where would the thrill be in that?”