Parquet Courts tease new album, release physical-only single ‘Plant Life’

Parquet Courts have announced a new physical-only single titled ‘Plant Life’. An extended mix of the sprawling, improvisational piece was debuted over the weekend on Japanese radio station FM Karuizawa, during Dr. Rob’s show (listen from around the 10-minute mark.)

Prior to premiering the track, Dr. Rob shared the news that the band would be releasing a new album called ‘A Sympathy For Life’ on October 22 via Rough Trade. No other details were revealed.

The new single will not be released on streaming services, and will only be available as a 12-inch vinyl, which is out now through the band’s official website.

The record’s B-side features two remixes – one by Vancouver’s Yu Su and another by Peak Wifi, the project of Parquet Courts’ Austin Brown along with producer Bryce Hackford. Listen to a brief teaser below:

“The song is my story of rediscovering my passion for music through New York City dance floors,” Brown said in a statement.

“It’s a distillation from a 40 plus minute improvisation prompted by producer Rodaidh McDonald, and every way we’ve sliced it up illustrates a different mood of the same perspective of ecstasy and aspiration to not only grow, but form roots outside of our own barriers.”

‘A Sympathy For Life’ will be Parquet Courts’ first new album in over three years, following on from 2018’s ‘Wide Awake!’. ‘Plant Life’ marks the first new original music from the band since they released the LP.

Last month, Parquet Courts announced a 10th-anniversary reissue of their debut album, ‘American Specialties’. The album, which preceded their breakthrough record ‘Light Up Gold’ by one year, was released as a limited edition cassette in 2011. It was later put out on vinyl in 2012, but is still a rarity in the band’s back catalogue.

In 2020, the band celebrated the 10th anniversary of their first gig with a livestreamed performance from Brooklyn Pioneer Works. Announcing the show, they said: “Ten years ago our adventure began by playing our first show to virtually no one, and to celebrate we’ve decided to play a show to everyone, virtually.”