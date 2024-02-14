Parsnip announce first album in five years ‘Behold’ with new single ‘The Light’

Parsnip have released ‘The Light’, the first single lifted from their just-announced album, ‘Behold’.

Released Tuesday (February 13), the single is carried by sunny guitar melodies, propulsive percussion and sing-along jangle pop vocals. “‘The Light’ is about having the wool removed from your eyes and seeing everything as it really is, blindingly clear, for the first time,” Parsnip drummer Carolyn Hawkins explained in a press statement.

“I was thinking a lot about the transformative power of anger in grief and healing, and I guess I also just wanted to express how I was feeling. Rage always produces the catchiest songs.”

‘The Light’ is inspired by the Leonard Cohen track ‘Paper Thin Hotel’, which recounts the singer’s “liberation at realising he no longer feels anything,” Hawkins added.

Listen to Parsnip’s new single ‘The Light’ below.

‘The Light’ is the first preview of Parsnip’s upcoming second album, ‘Behold’. Set for release on April 26 via Anti Fade Records and Upset The Rhythm, the 13-track project will mark the Melbourne/Naarm four-piece’s first full-length since their 2019 debut album, ‘When the Tree Bears Fruit’.

‘Behold’ is said to explore both the inner and outer realms of consciousness. The entirely self-produced project was recorded over the course of three sessions in the last three years, with each band member contributing to the vocals and lyrics.

Pre-order ‘Behold’ on Bandcamp and see the tracklist and cover art below.

The tracklist of Parsnip’s ‘Behold’ is:

1. ‘Monument’

2. ‘The Light’

3. ‘Duality’

4. ‘L.O.N.E.’

5. ‘Placeholder’

6. ‘Pockets’

7. ‘Unearthing’

8. ‘The Babble’

9. ‘Turn to Love’

10. ‘Clear Blue Sky’

11. ‘Swan Song’

12. ‘Papier-mâché’

13. ‘Kutashta’

Hawkins returns to Parsnip alongside bassist Paris Richens, guitarist Stella Rennex, and Rebecca Liston on keys. Alongside Parsnip, Rennex has also served as the bassist for fellow bands CLAMM, Thibault and Smarts.

Parsnip’s debut EP, ‘Adding Up’, arrived in 2020, spawning the lead single title track and a DIY music video for ‘Treacle Toffee World’. In the time since, the band have featured on the line-up of festivals including Jerk Fest 6.5 and Nag Nag Nag, as well played support slots for Bikini Kill, The Wiggles, Ty Segall and more.