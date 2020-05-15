Parsnip share DIY music video for ‘Treacle Toffee World’

Parsnip have shared a music video for their new track ‘Treacle Toffee World’, which is out today along with the rest of their ‘Adding Up’ EP through Melbourne label Anti Fade.

The DIY music video sees the Melbourne four-piece perform the track from home, superimposed with some delightfully lo-fi animation. “Made all in iso with green screens, and a dream,” wrote the band on Instagram. “It’s silly and fun and quintessential Parsnip.”

Watch it below:

The indie-pop group announced the ‘Adding Up’ EP last month, sharing its title track. The four-track EP contains three new songs from the band along with ‘Treacle Toffee World’, which is a cover of psych-rock outfit Fire’s 1968 single of the same name.

In addition to being available digitally, the band are releasing two seven-inch vinyl variants of the EP: a limited lavender pressing limited to 100 copies (which has now sold out), and a standard black vinyl limited to 500 units.

Last year, Parsnip completed an extensive North American tour over September/October. Most recently, the band played a set at Golden Plains alongside a lineup which included Sampa the Great, Hot Chip, Weyes Blood, Pixies and more.

‘Adding Up’ follows the band’s 2019 debut album ‘When the Tree Bears Fruit’.