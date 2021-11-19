Partner Look announce debut album ‘By The Book’, share lead single

Melbourne band Partner Look, which features members of The Ocean Party, Cool Sounds and more, have announced their debut album ‘By The Book’ will arrive on February 4 next year via Spunk.

The four-piece includes Ambrin Hasnain and Dainis Lacey of Cool Sounds, Anila Hasnain of Studio Magic and Lachlan Denton of The Ocean Party, Pop Filter and more. Forming in 2018, the band released debut 7″ ‘Geelong/Right Here’ in April of this year.

To coincide with the album announcement, Partner Look have shared its first single, ‘Partner Look’. It’s a characteristically bright, jangly cut that will immediately catch the ears of fans of band members’ other projects. Listen below:

Advertisement

Outside of Partner Look, each member has kept relatively busy of late. Cool Sounds released latest album ‘Bystander’ back in February of this year. In a four-star review, NME called the record the band’s best yet.

“On the surface, ‘Bystander’ is an incredibly polished indie pop record that puts a unique Australiana spin on a classic Americana sound,” it read.

“But it’s really Lacey’s astute observations of both his inner mind and our world-at-large that make it worth coming back to again and again. If nothing else, there’s no other band out there entwining indie pop and alt-country in the way that Cool Sounds are right now.”

Denton, meanwhile, released his latest collaborative album with Emma Russack last month. ‘Something Is Going to Change Tomorrow, Today. What Will You Do? What Will You Say?’ marked the duo’s fourth album, following on from 2018’s ‘When It Ends’ and ‘Keep On Trying’ and 2019’s ‘Take the Reigns’.

Advertisement

2020 saw Denton’s post-Ocean Party project Pop Filter release two albums, ‘Banskia’ in August and ‘Donkey Gully Road’ in December.