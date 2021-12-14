Listen to Partner Look’s new single ‘Rodeo Tragic’

Melbourne’s Partner Look have shared a new single titled ‘Rodeo Tragic’, the second to be lifted from their forthcoming debut album ‘By The Book’ ahead of its arrival in February.

The four-piece – which includes Ambrin Hasnain and Dainis Lacey of Cool Sounds, Anila Hasnain of Studio Magic and Lachlan Denton of The Ocean Party, Pop Filter and more – announced the album last month with lead single ‘Partner Look’.

‘Rodeo Tragic’ sees Ambrin Hasnain on lead vocals, paired with bouncy post-punk rhythms, warbling keys a lightly swaggering guitar line. Listen below:

“Rodeo Tragic was one of the first songs we wrote together, on one night when the four of us were hanging out over a selection of soft drinks,” Hasnain explains. “As we were recording the demo I was making up lyrics and for some reason all I could think of was seeing a horse on the beach.

“Later on when I sat down to write proper lyrics, the words ‘I’m just a horsey by the sea, I’m just a horsey doing me’ had already become part of the song. With some input from the others the song gradually turned into an anthem for the freedom of horses. Or something like that.”

Partner Look formed in 2018, with the band releasing debut seven-inch ‘Geelong/Right Here’ in April of this year. ‘By The Book’ is set to arrive on February 4 2022 via Spunk.