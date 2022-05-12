Party Dozen share new single ‘Macca The Mutt’, featuring Nick Cave

Australian noise-rock duo Party Dozen have shared ‘Macca The Mutt’, a new song from the band’s forthcoming third album ‘The Real Work’ that features guest vocals from Nick Cave.

The song begins with waves of distorted guitar chords and Kirsty Tickle’s heavily manipulated vocals, before giving way to Jonathan Boulet’s propulsive drumming and wailing saxophone from Tickle.

Marking the first time another artist has featured on a Party Dozen track, Cave joins in the song’s last minute, delivering its repeated refrain – “I got a mutt, I got a mutt, I got a mutt / Got a mutt, got a mutt called Macca” – with his distinctive vocals.

Listen to ‘Macca The Mutt’ below:

Party Dozen announced third album ‘The Real Work’ back in March alongside the song ‘The Iron Boot’, having released lead single ‘The Worker’ back in January of 2021.

The forthcoming album – which follows on from 2020’s ‘Pray For Party Dozen’ and 2017 debut ‘The Living Man’ – was recorded and produced by Boulet in the duo’s Sydney studio space. It’s scheduled to arrive on July 8 via New York label Temporary Residence outside of Australia and New Zealand, where it will be released by Boulet’s own label, Grupo.

Party Dozen have also announced a trio of album launch shows for ‘The Real Work’, playing shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne in July. See dates and venues below – tickets are on sale from 9am tomorrow (May 13).

Party Dozen’s Australian ‘The Real Work’ release shows are:

JULY

Thursday 14 – Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge

Friday 15 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

Saturday 23 – Melbourne, Evelyn Hotel