Party Dozen release new single ‘The Great Ape’

Sydney noise-rock duo Party Dozen have released the next single from their long-awaited second album.

An accompanying video for ‘The Great Ape’ has also been released, which features assorted footage of the band performing live.

The video, with a unique 1:1 aspect ratio, was put together by the band themselves with footage provided by several different people filming across various shows – among them Polish Club drummer John-Henry Pajak.

Watch it below:

‘The Great Ape’ is the follow-up to the band’s eponymous track ‘Party Dozen’, which was released in February 2019.

Both tracks will be featured on Party Dozen’s sophomore studio album, entitled ‘Pray For Party Dozen’. The record arrives May 22 via Grupo.

Party Dozen – composed of Kirsty Tickle on saxophone and Jonathan Boulet on drums and sampler – originally in Sydney in 2016 after both musicians returned home following a stint living in Berlin.

The duo made their debut in 2017 with ‘The Living Man’. A year later, they teamed up with Sydney punk band Arse – which Boulet is also a member of – to release the joint project ‘Power Tripper’.

Most recently, the band performed at the 2020 WOMADelaide festival, where the crowd’s reaction to their performance went viral thanks to Australian humour aggregate Shit Adelaide posting it on their Instagram.