Sydney noise-rock duo Party Dozen released their new single, ‘The PDD’, this morning (April 17). Listen to ‘The PDD’ below:

The band teased new music last week (April 12) with a post to social media. The band wrote “New music this Friday, let’s go”, accompanied by a picture of saxophonist, Kirsty Tickle.

‘The PDD’ will appear on the band’s upcoming second album, ‘Pray for Party Dozen’. The record is due for a May 22 release. There is no word yet on whether Party Dozen will join other artists in pushing back their album release amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Party Dozen – comprised of saxophonist Kirsty Tickle and percussionist Jonathan Boulet – formed in 2016, after the pair returned home from living in Berlin. In the years since, they have released a steady output of punk-influenced noise-rock.

‘The PDD’ is Party Dozen’s second single for 2020, following on from March’s ‘The Great Ape’. Before this, the band released singles ‘Party Dozen’ and ‘Tommy Guy’ in 2019 and 2018 respectively. The band also teamed up with Sydney punk band Arse in 2018, to release ‘Power Tripper’. The singles followed on from the band’s debut album, ‘The Living Man’, which was released in 2017.

The band recently garnered attention after appearing at WOMADElaide festival in March. Party Dozen’s performance at the four-day festival caught the attention of humour blog, ‘shitadelaide’ and attracted buzz on Instagram from there.