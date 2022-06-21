Party Dozen release pumping new single ‘Fruits Of Labour’

Party Dozen have dropped a buzzing new single, ‘Fruits Of Labour’ – the fifth to be shared their upcoming third album, ‘The Real Work’.

Thematically, the song touches on the euphoria felt after powering through the daily grind. Such is reflected in the punchy, jazz-tinged instrumental. Take a listen below:

In a press release today (June 21), Party Dozen – comprising of Kirsty Tickle and Jonathan Boulet – explained that ‘Fruits Of Labour’ celebrates the rewards of effort. “There’s an idea there about learning to love the feeling of work and leaning into it without hesitation as it can ultimately lead one to infinite glory,” the duo said. “The other side is a little more lighthearted.

“Work can be fun, it can be dumb and it should always be undermined.”

‘Fruits Of Labour’ marks the fifth single to be shared before Party Dozen’s third album, ‘The Real Work’, comes out on July 8 via GRUPO. It follows ‘The Iron Boot’, ‘Fat Hans Gone Mad’, ‘Dog Plan’ and ‘Macca The Mutt’, the latter of which features spoken-word contributions from Nick Cave.

To celebrate the album’s release, Party Dozen will undertake a short stretch of shows on the east coast. In July, the pair will perform in Brisbane (tickets here), Sydney (tickets here) and Melbourne (tickets here).

Party Dozen’s ‘The Real Work’ tour dates are:

JULY

Thursday 14 – Brisbane, Blackbear Lodge

Friday 15 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

Saturday 23 – Melbourne, The Evelyn Hotel