Party Dozen reveal third album will arrive in July on new label Temporary Residence

Sydney noise-punk duo Party Dozen have revealed they’ll release their third studio album, the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Pray for Party Dozen’, in July.

The band – composed of saxophonist Kirsty Tickle and drummer Jonathan Boulet – have signed to New York-based label Temporary Residence Limited for the album’s global release outside of Australia. Locally, the duo will remain on Sydney-based imprint Grupo – of which Boulet is a co-founder.

Prior to the arrival of their as-yet-untitled third album, Temporary Residence – whose catalogue spans releases by Explosions in the Sky, Mono, William Basinski, Young Widows and fellow Australians MY DISCO – will reissue both ‘Pray for Party Dozen’ and the band’s 2017 debut ‘The Living Man’.

The new album, details of which will arrive next month, will follow the band’s stand-alone single ‘The Worker’ from January 2021. The track arrived as part of a live performance video series by Sydney gallery and venue space Phoenix Central Park.

April will also see the band release a new seven-inch single, ‘Fat Hans Gone Mad’, as part of Sub Pop’s Singles Club.

‘Pray for Party Dozen’ arrived in May of 2020, after being previewed with singles ‘The Great Ape’, ‘The PDD’ and ‘Auto Loser’ – the latter alongside a remix by Mogwai. NME declared ‘Pray for Party Dozen’ one of the best Australian albums of the year, writing that Tickle and Boulet “[push] their abstract noise rock to the extreme” on the record.

“Given their improvisational creative process and the swirling walls of sound they create, it’s easy to categorise what Party Dozen do as chaotic,” NME wrote. “But on ‘Pray For Party Dozen’ the duo are masters of their craft, building a dizzying, genre-defiant ballet of beautiful noise that’s remarkable in both its scope and execution.”

Party Dozen are set to perform shows in Sydney next month as part of both King Street Carnival and Great Southern Nights, with a Melbourne headliner to follow in April.