Party Dozen share new single ‘Auto Loser’ and Mogwai remix

Sydney noise-rock duo Party Dozen have shared the fourth single from their upcoming second album, ‘Pray for Party Dozen’, ahead of the album’s release this week.

The new single – ‘Auto Loser’ – follows previously released singles ‘The PDD’, ‘The Great Ape’ and the eponymous ‘Party Dozen’, and comes with a new remix by Scottish post-rock legends Mogwai.

Stream the original, along with Mogwai’s take on it, below:

“So excited to share this Mogwai remix of AUTO LOSER with you,” wrote the band on Instagram.

“It’s a pretty great/weird feeling when a band you love and have huge amounts of respect for says yes to remixing your track.”

The band, comprised of saxophonist Kirsty Tickle and percussionist Jonathan Boulet, formed in 2016, after the pair returned home from living in Berlin.

In that time, they’ve kept fairly busy. They shared debut album ‘The Living Man’ back in 2017, following it up a year later by releasing a 7″ split with fellow Sydney noise outfit, ARSE. They’ve also toured relentlessly, performing at the likes of WOMAD, Dark Mofo, Falls, MONA FOMA and Farmer and the Owl festivals.

The band had planned to launch the new album with an Australian tour next month. Those dates have since been pushed back to November due to the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Pray for Party Dozen’ arrives this Friday (May 22) via Grupo.

Party Dozen’s rescheduled Australian tour dates:

Sydney, The Lansdowne (November 19)

Melbourne, The Grace Darling (20)

Brisbane, The Bearded Lady (21)