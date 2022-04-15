Party Dozen share new Sub Pop singles ‘Fat Hans Gone Mad’ and ‘Dog Plan’

Party Dozen have shared two new songs, released exclusively as part of Sub Pop’s long-running Singles Club series.

Their participation in Singles Club was first announced back in February, alongside their signing with New York label Temporary Residence. Party Dozen’s two new songs for the series – ‘Fat Hans Gone Mad’ and ‘Dog Plan’ – do not appear on their upcoming third studio album, ‘The Real Work’. Listen to the singles below:

Like all of the group’s work, the singles were co-written by the band’s two members – saxophonist Kirsty Tickle and drummer Jonathan Boulet, with the latter also serving as engineer and producer.

In a post to their social media, Party Dozen described the singles as “two rockin’ tracks to catapult you into your family obligations today” – alluding to their release coinciding with Good Friday (April 15) and the start of the Easter long weekend.

The noise-rock duo are only the second Australian act to be featured in the Singles Club’s 30-plus-year history – the other being Julia Jacklin, who released ‘to Perth, before the border closes’ and ‘Cry’ via the label in October 2020. Artists such as Nirvana, Soundgarden, Julien Baker, Death Cab for Cutie and The White Stripes have all contributed to the series since its 1988 inception.

The two new songs follow on from the release of ‘The Iron Boot’, which was released in March 2022 to coincide with the album’s announcement. ‘The Real Work’ is set for release on July 8. It will be distributed through Boulet’s Grupo imprint within Australia, and via the aforementioned Temporary Residence for the rest of the world.