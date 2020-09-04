Party Dozen to premiere Sydney Opera House performance tonight

Sydney noise-rock duo Party Dozen will premiere a live performance recorded at the Sydney Opera House tonight as part of the second volume of the iconic venue’s Nooks & Crannies series.

Kicking off from 8pm AEST tonight (September 4) via the Opera House website, Nooks & Crannies 2 will also feature archival performances filmed at the venue from the likes of The National, Moses Sumney, Kelsey Lu, Camp Cope, Courtney Barnett, Kevin Morby and Waxahatchee.

For Party Dozen’s performance, Kirsty Tickle and Jonathan Boulet brought ‘Play the Truth’ – taken from latest album ‘Pray for Party Dozen’ – to the venue’s Drama Theatre stage, crafting a live version with amplified saxophone, looped guitars and percussion. A purpose-built, rotating camera system was used to reflect the “giddying experience” of the band’s intense live shows.

The Sydney Opera House debuted the Nooks & Crannies series back in May, with performances from the likes of Hiatus Kaiyote, Conor Oberst, José González and more. It’s part of the venue’s From Our House to Yours digital programming series, which kicked off earlier this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to streaming archival concerts from Air, Panda Bear, Jónsi and Alex Somers, among others, there have also been new, live-streamed performances filmed within the Opera House without an audience from the likes of Ziggy Ramo, Gordi and Low Life.

Party Dozen released second album ‘Pray for Party Dozen’ back in May of this year. NME Australia included the record on its list of the 15 best Australian albums of 2020 so far, writing that their latest album sees the duo “explore a wide spectrum of sonic territory that remains nevertheless coherent”.

“On ‘Pray For Party Dozen’ the duo are masters of their craft, building a dizzying, genre-defiant ballet of beautiful noise that’s remarkable in both its scope and execution.”