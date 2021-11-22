Party In The Apocalypse add Sneaky Sound System, PNAU and more to 2021 line-up

The line-up for this year’s Party In The Paddock spin-off, Party In The Apocalypse, has been adjusted with the additions of PNAU, Sneaky Sound System and more.

The news comes shortly after the two-day festival – set to be held at Launceston’s Churchill Park – had its dates shifted back last week. Initially slated for the weekend of December 4 and 5, Party In The Apocalypse will now take place on Monday December 27 and Tuesday 28 (both of which are public holidays).

According to a statement shared to the festival’s social media, the move is attributed to recent changes in Tasmania’s COVID-19 roadmap, which allow for greater freedoms – including permission to dance and move freely between zones – offered to large-scale events after December 15.

Advertisement

BIG BIG UPDATE…👉 DATE CHANGE FOR PARTY IN THE APOCALYPSE Pt.1… Since we launched PITA, a LOT has changed in Tassie… Posted by Party In The Paddock on Monday, November 15, 2021

As a result of the shift, however, several acts that were booked to perform at the festival are no longer to do so. Methyl Ethel, Noah Dillon, Sly Withers and Teenage Joans have all been scrubbed from the bill, with Jaguar Jonze and Medhanit, as well as PNAU and Sneaky Sound System, filling in the gaps.

Speaking to The Mercury, the festival’s artistic director, Jesse Higgs, said: “We’re stoked considering the tight turnaround and couldn’t be happier to include national dance headliner PNAU and crowd-party favourite Sneaky Sound System. Jaguar Jonze is a super relevant act and will be sure to impress, and Medhanit is someone who we are really proud to see continue to grow on the big stage.”

Remaining tickets for Party In The Apocalypse are available from the festival’s website. Other acts set to appear include Lime Cordiale, Dune Rats, Cub Sport, Ruby Fields, San Cisco and Luca Brasi.

When it was first announced last month, Higgs described the new festival as “the (COVID-safe) urban rendition of the late, great Party In The Paddock”. He said it was “inspired by the wild times that we’re living in”, and aims to “bring a fresh perspective to the word ‘Apocalypse’ and its [original] meaning of fundamental change and a time of great insight”.