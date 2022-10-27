Party in the Paddock festival confirms its return to Tasmania in February 2023

Organisers of Party in the Paddock have revealed that the Tasmanian music festival will return next year, reversing their 2020 decision to end the event.

The upcoming instalment will mark the festival’s first edition in three years, after co-director Jesse Higgs put the event on hiatus in 2020 to focus on personal commitments.

Announcing the return on social media this week (October 21), organisers referenced the years-long gap between editions before teasing what’s to come from the 2023 festival. “3 years on, a lot has changed”, the Instagram post read, “We’ve heard you… The Paddock is back.” Organisers have scheduled the festival’s return for February.

In a follow-up announcement shared yesterday (October 26), Party in the Paddock revealed the new location for the 2023 festival, which will take place across three days in Northern Tasmania’s Quercus Park from February 10-12. Organisers also promised the festival’s “biggest music lineup to date”, and elaborated on their decision to revive the event.

“When the world pressed pause during the pandemic, we had a lot of time to think… three years on, a lot has changed in our world and our inspiration is back. We can safely say that with a rejuvenated heart, we’re ready for this next chapter,” the post read.

Launching its inaugural festival in 2012, Party in the Paddock hosted eight annual editions until the announcement of its final run in 2020. Since then, organisers have spearheaded fellow Tasmanian festival Party In The Apocalypse, which was this year headlined by The Jungle Giants and Peking Duk alongside the likes of Vera Blue, Mallrat and San Cisco.

Party in the Paddock’s 2020 edition took place at White Hills, lutruwita Tasmania from February 6-8, and featured a lineup including Matt Corby, Broods, Dune Rats and Hermitude, among others. Throughout the years, the festival has also hosted the likes of Lily Allen, Jack River and Sneaky Sound System.

In 2020, Party in the Paddock was nominated for Best Australian Festival, in one of the six Aussie-exclusive categories introduced at the NME Awards that year. It competed in the category alongside Groovin the Moo, Splendour in the Grass and Spilt Milk, but lost out to St Jerome’s Laneway Festival.

Stay tuned to NME for more Australia music festival news.