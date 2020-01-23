Party In The Paddock adds more acts to 2020 lineup for its final festival

Party In The Paddock has added a slew of extra guests and performers for the final edition of the three-day event.
The Tasmanian music festival, which is set to take place at White Hills, lutruwita Tasmania from February 6 to 8, will take its final bow this year since its launch in 2012. To make its send-off an unforgettable one for punters, Party In The Paddock announced in a press release today (January 23) that it has “organised some magic on-stage collaborations for their additional special guests”.
Among those appearing at the final Party are Spiderbait’s Kram, The Bennies frontman Anty Horgan, rapper Kwame and Tyler Richardson, lead singer for Tasmania’s own Luca Brasi.
These new guests will join special DJ sets from hip-hop duo REMI and Melbourne rockers Kingswood, as well as local acts such as The Sleepyheads, Sumner and Akouo.
That’s all on top of the festival’s already announced lineup, which includes J Award winner Matt Corby, New Zealand pop outfit Broods, party-starters Dune Rats and Blue Mountains production duo Hermitude.
Check out the poster for the additional lineup below:
Other acts already set to perform at the Party include Cosmo’s Midnight, Jack River, The Chats, Bakers Eddy and Confidence Man. Mallrat, Briggs, The Vanns and The Dead Love will also play. See the full list of performers here.
Party In The Paddock was recently nominated for Best Australian Festival, one of the six new Aussie-exclusive categories introduced at the NME Awards 2020. The award went to St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival.