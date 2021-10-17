Party In The Paddock organisers announce new Tasmania festival

The team behind Tasmania’s defunct festival Party In The Paddock – which ran between 2012 and 2020 – have returned with a new incarnation, Party In The Apocalypse.

The non-camping festival, organised by events company Vibestown, will be held across 3-4 December at Launceston’s Churchill Park. While the line-up is yet to be unveiled, organisers have promised more than 20 local and interstate acts across the weekend.

In a statement provided to Beat, Vibestown artistic director Jesse Higgs described the new festival as “the (COVID-safe) urban rendition of the late, great Party In The Paddock”.

“PITA’, as we’ve fondly dubbed this sibling festival, is inspired by the wild times that we’re living in. We’re looking to bring a fresh perspective to the word ‘Apocalypse’ and its origin meaning of fundamental change and a time of great insight.

“Now, within the current climate, and festivals as we know them are on pause, we think it’s time to reconnect with the essence of the well-loved ‘party’ here in Tasmania again. We’re taking restrictions in our stride and pairing them alongside our core values of community, culture, art and environmental sustainability and placing them into what festivals could look like in the future.”

The event will have a capacity of 5,000 attendees. Punters can sign up for presale tickets through the festival’s website.

It’s the second Tasmanian festival to be announced in recent weeks, following on from Out Here In The Field, which features a debut line-up of Middle Kids, The Teskey Brothers, Angie McMahon and more.