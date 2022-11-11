Patrick Wolf shares his first new song in 10 years, ‘Enter The Day’

Patrick Wolf has shared his first piece of new music in 10 years today (November 11) with ‘Enter The Day’ – scroll down to listen to it now.

The track arrives on the 20th anniversary of the release of his debut record, ‘The Patrick Wolf EP’.

‘Enter The Day’ was produced by Wolf and features him playing all the instruments on the track himself, including the piano and bowed psaltery. “Enter the day when the mouth of misfortune spits you out to land / Land where you ought to be,” he sings on the gently swirling song.

“A charcoal drawing of a sparrow hawk was the last work my mother was making before she died and when I took my first walk to explore the land around my new home back when I moved to live by the sea, a sparrow hawk was soaring over me in silence at the mouth of the bay,” Wolf said in a statement.

“That afternoon I went home to my upright piano and began writing this song, which ended up becoming an epilogue to the narrative of ‘The Night Safari’ EP. As producer, I crafted this song as a bridge out of the plaintive production of ‘Sundark & Riverlight’ to where the new EP will safari the listener to.”

‘The Night Safari’ EP will follow next year on the new label Apport. An exact release date and further details are yet to be announced.

Prior to ‘Enter The Day’, Wolf’s latest release came in the form of the 2012 double album ‘Sundark And Riverlight’. That record featured re-recorded acoustic versions of songs from across the musician’s previous releases.

Since then, Wolf was reported to be writing the score for a biopic based on the early life of English playwright and actor Noël Coward In 2014. “I am so thrilled for my first film soundtrack composition to be about Noël Coward’s early life, we both grew up in the same parts of southwest London and began our journeys onto the stage and into writing at the same precocious age,” he said at the time.