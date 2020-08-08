Patti Smith announces virtual performance featuring music and book reading

Patti Smith has announced that she’ll perform a special show next month featuring music and excerpts from her most recent book.

The virtual event, which takes place on September 4 at 2am BST, will be filmed at the Murmrr Theatre in Brooklyn, where Smith will read from her 2019 book Year Of The Monkey and play a handful of songs with longtime bandmate Tony Shanahan.

The ticketed event, which is being billed as Smith’s only worldwide staged program of 2020, will be filmed by cinematographer Matthew Schroeder, and, according to the show’s description, will “be a high-end multi-camera visual and sonic experience.”

Tickets cost $30 and each come with a new paperback copy of Year Of The Monkey. They go on sale on August 7 at 4pm BST and can be purchased here.

Last month, Patti Smith and Soundwalk Collective announced the third and final album in their ‘Perfect Vision’ trilogy.

Entitled ‘Peradam’, the final instalment in the series follows last year’s ‘Peyote Dance’ and ‘Mummer Love’. Set to arrive on September 4 through Bella Union, it will feature Charlotte Gainsbourg, Anoushka Shankar, and Tenzin Choegyal.

As with their previous collaborations, ‘Peradam’ will see Smith and co. celebrate a writer from the past.

‘Peradam’ will shine a light on René Daumal, the French metaphysical novelist whose most famous work, Mount Analogue: A Novel Of Symbolically Authentic Non-Euclidean Adventures In Mountain Climbing, compares the meaning of life to an alpine ascent.

Meanwhile, Smith stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this year to cover Neil Young‘s ‘After The Goldrush’.