Patti Smith has added two more shows to her upcoming 2020 Australia tour in April.

The legendary singer-songwriter and her band will play a brand-new stop at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre in New South Wales on April 18. In addition, they have also announced a third date at The Forum in Melbourne on April 23.

Other dates on the tour include previously announced shows at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre (April 15 and 16), as well as two sold-out nights at The Forum in Melbourne (April 21 and 22). The tour also includes three stops in the New Zealand cities of Christchurch and Auckland in late April. For more details and ticketing information, click here.

Advertisement

“I’d like to do it all over again. I’m ready if you are,” Smith previously said of the Australian tour in a press statement. “It was just such a great trip. I really thought that I wouldn’t be able to come back – so I’m delighted that I was wrong.”

Prior to Smith’s Australia and New Zealand tour, the singer will headline this year’s Bluesfest at Byron Bay on April 11. The set will be Smith’s first performance in Australia since she headlined the festival back in 2017.

Smith will be joined at Bluesfest 2020 by fellow headliners the Dave Matthews Band, Lenny Kravitz and the recently reunited New Zealand band Crowded House. Other acts at the festival include Grammy-winning country musician Brandi Carlile, ARIA chart-topping singer Guy Sebastian and indie rocker Jenny Lewis.