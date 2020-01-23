Patti Smith to speak with Paul Kelly at the Sydney Writers’ Festival 2020

Patti Smith will appear at the Sydney Writers’ Festival 2020 for a special one-off event in conversation with Paul Kelly.

Earlier today (January 23), the festival announced that the legendary singer-songwriter and author will speak with Kelly at the Sydney Town Hall on April 8. She will discuss topics such as “loss, aging, personal catastrophe and political grief”, plus the story behind her latest book, Year Of The Monkey. See the full post below.

Announced and on sale: In this very special event, celebrated lyricist and acclaimed author Patti Smith sits down with… Posted by Sydney Writers' Festival on Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Advertisement

The book, which blends fiction with memoir, chronicles a year “that brought unexpected turns, heightened mischief and inescapable sorrow” in Smith’s life. The memoir was released last September and charted on the New York Times bestsellers list.

Tickets are currently available, in a package with a copy of Year Of The Monkey, via the Sydney Writers’ Festival website. The main festival will be held from April 27 to May 3, with the program and lineup due out sometime in March.

Smith is set to headline the upcoming Bluesfest 2020 at Byron Bay on April 11. She will be joined by performers such as Alanis Morissette and Tori Kelly, who joined the lineup earlier this week. After Bluesfest, Smith will embark on an eight-date tour across Australia and New Zealand.