Paul and Linda McCartney‘s 1971 album ‘RAM’ is set to be reissued later this year to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Originally released in May 1971, ‘RAM’ served as the follow-up to the Beatle‘s 1970 debut solo album ‘McCartney’. The record was also the only McCartney album to be credited to both Paul and his late wife Linda.

‘RAM”s 50th anniversary will be celebrated in May with a special reissue of the album, which will be released on May 14 as a limited edition, half-speed mastered vinyl pressing (via UMe).

Happy RAM-iversary! To celebrate 50 years since the release of Paul and Linda McCartney’s 1971 fan-favourite album, 'RAM' will be reissued on 14th May 2021 as a limited edition half-speed mastered vinyl pressing 💛 Pre-order: https://t.co/Cnzo42zVSW Photo by Linda McCartney pic.twitter.com/9sXM7oeyzR — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) March 31, 2021

You can pre-order the ’50th Anniversary Half-Speed Master Edition’ of ‘RAM’ here.

The album was previously reissued back in 2012 as part of the ongoing ‘Paul McCartney Archive Collection’.

“The lightbulb went off one day and we realised that we could run off and go to Scotland where we loved,” McCartney recalled in 2012 about the making of ‘RAM’.

“Just to keep myself amused, I’d just make up stuff on the guitar. Instead of thinking, ‘After The Beatles this has got to be important’, I thought: ‘Maybe this is the way to go, just have fun with it’.”

Earlier this week a letter written in 1989 by McCartney to a woman whose Welsh farmhouse he stayed at with George Harrison in the summers of 1958 and 1959 went up for auction.

Last week saw Beck’s reimagining of McCartney’s ‘Find My Way’ – taken from his December-released album ‘McCartney III’ – be released.