Paul Dempsey and Chris Cheney team up to cover Elton John’s ‘I’m Still Standing’

Something For Kate frontman Paul Dempsey has teamed up with The Living End‘s Chris Cheney for a cover of Elton John‘s ‘I’m Still Standing’.

The pair’s rendition of the track is the latest in Dempsey’s Lockdown sessions, which sees each artist singing different parts from their own home studio.

In the clip, posted to Something For Kate’s YouTube channel yesterday (September 16), Dempsey’s impressive guitar collection is visible in the background as he plays. Various guitar leads and amp cables can also be seen adorning Cheney’s wall.

Watch it below:

“Dedicated to all our friends in Victoria during the present lockdown,” reads the video’s accompanying caption.

“The numbers are going the right way, keep up the good work people!”

‘I’m Still Standing’ is the third cover Dempsey has shared recently. A month ago, Dempsey and Bernard Fanning joined up for a rendition of Queen and David Bowie‘s ‘Under Pressure’.

His next rendition was of Iggy Pop and Kate Pierson’s ‘Candy’, with Hayley Mary lending her vocals to the cover.

Something For Kate released their first new music in eight years back in April, with single ‘Situation Room’. It also arrived with the announcement of a forthcoming album, ‘The Modern Medieval’, set for release on November 20 through Universal Music.

The band have released three singles off the record so far including ‘Situation Room’, which was followed by ‘Waste Our Breath’ and ‘Supercomputer’.

Dempsey previously described the upcoming record as the “most eclectic mix of songs we’ve had on an album”.

Cheney, meanwhile, teamed up with Grinspoon‘s Phil Jamieson back in June for a livestreamed performance at Melbourne’s Cherry Bar.