Paul Dempsey announces first Victorian solo shows since 2019

Something For Kate frontman Paul Dempsey is set to perform his first Victorian solo shows in almost two years next month.

Dempsey will play at Frankston’s Pier Bandroom on May 15 before heading to Barwon Heads Hotel on May 28.

The singer-songwriter took to social media to make the announcement today (April 20), with the shows termed “very intimate” in a Facebook post.

Advertisement

“Good morning! I am playing some solo shows in Victoria next month which is a thing that has not happened for two years,” he wrote on Twitter.

Good morning! I am playing some solo shows in Victoria next month which is a thing that has not happened for two years!

May 15 in Frankston at Pier Bandroom and May 28 at Barwon Heads Hotel.

Tix on sale tomorrow at midday. pic.twitter.com/qohytcKJBz — Paul Dempsey (@PaulDempsey) April 19, 2021

Tickets to the two shows are on sale from 12pm AEST tomorrow (April 21).

According to Dempsey’s social media, the mini-tour will serve as a precursor to Something For Kate’s yet-to-be-announced 2021 shows.

Dempsey released his most recent solo single, ‘The Sky’s Gone Missing’ in 2018.

Something For Kate have been active in the years since, releasing their seventh studio album, ‘The Modern Medieval’, last year.

Advertisement

Dempsey has dropped two albums of original material in his solo career, 2009’s ‘Everything Is True’ and 2016’s ‘Strange Loop’.

His covers album, ‘Shotgun Karaoke’, hit shelves and streaming services in 2013 and featured renditions of tracks by Wilco, Courtney Barnett and INXS, among others.

Paul Dempsey’s solo show dates are:

MAY

Saturday 15 — Frankston, Pier Bandroom

Friday 28 — Barwon Heads, Barwon Heads Hotel