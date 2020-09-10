Watch Paul Dempsey and Hayley Mary cover Iggy Pop’s ‘Candy’

Something For Kate frontman Paul Dempsey has teamed up with The Jezabels’ Hayley Mary to cover Iggy Pop’s single ‘Candy.’

The duet, which premiered last night (September 10), was the latest in an ongoing series of live-streamed performances from Dempsey.

Along with performing several Something For Kate songs, Dempsey has previously teamed up with Powderfinger’s Bernard Fanning to perform a cover of ‘Under Pressure’ by Queen and David Bowie.

Dempsey was joined virtually by Mary, with the latter recording her vocals from her Sydney home. Mary serves as the stand-in for The B-52’s Kate Pierson, who sang with Pop on the 1990 original.

Watch the cover below:

Neither Dempsey nor Mary is a stranger to covers. The former released an album of solo acoustic covers, ‘Shotgun Karaoke,’ in 2013. Two ‘Like A Version’ performances from Dempsey, Calvin Harris’ ‘Sweet Nothing’ (with Something For Kate) and Middle Kids’ ‘Edge Of Town,’ were voted into triple j’s Hottest 100.

Mary, meanwhile, recorded a cover of The Libertines’ 2004 single ‘Can’t Stand Me Now’ back in July. The cover served as a palette cleanser before she began work on her debut solo album.

Something For Kate will release their seventh studio album, ‘The Modern Medieval,’ in November 2020.

Next week will see Mary performing a series of intimate sold-out acoustic shows in NSW.

As for Pop himself, the veteran performer was an unlikely part of Australian news earlier this year when his pet cockatoo Biggy was named the “founding patron” of Byron Bay’s Wildlife Hospital.