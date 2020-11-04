Paul Dempsey, Illy and more to feature on new podcast, ‘Music Saved Me’

Illy, Paul Dempsey and more are set to take part in a powerful new podcast, Music Saved Me, created by youth-focused charity, Musicians Making A Difference (MMAD).

Hosted by Danny Clayton, the new series explores how music has helped support various artists through bad times and how they’ve created a better future for themselves using their craft.

Episodes one to four are available now, with a new episode featuring a different artist released every Wednesday for the next month.

Conrad Sewell, GRAACE, Mitch Tambo and MMAD representative Paz feature on the first four episodes of Music Saved Me respectively, with Sewell opening up about addiction and GRAACE discussing grief and loss. On his episode, Tambo chats culture and preservation in music while Paz talks about how she overcame homelessness.

An excerpt from GRAACE’s episode included in a press release sees the singer-songwriter share some uplifting words.

“I was looking at the crowd like if I could have told my 14-year-old self this was going to happen, I could have stopped being depressed a long time ago,” she said.

On the Music Saved Me podcast, MMAD co-founder Dominic Brooke said, “It’s been a really difficult year for so many people, and we need these open and honest conversations more than ever.

“It really is a special insight into these artists and how or why their art is shaped and created. We hope this podcast can inspire people out there who might be going through a tough time right now and help them realise they are not alone.”

The final two episodes will be released on Musicians Making A Difference Day, Friday December 4.

In conjunction with Universal Music Australia, each year MMAD looks to celebrate the power of music and share inspirational stories through a campaign enabled by ten of their RISE UP program participants.

The charity looks to utilise dance, music and mentoring to create community change and support for marginalised and disadvantaged youth.