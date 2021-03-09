Paul Dempsey, Missy Higgins announced as ambassadors for Roady4Roadies event

Paul Dempsey, Missy Higgins and more have been announced as ambassadors for the forthcoming Roady4Roadies event.

Roady4Roadies was established after the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic brought the live music industry to a standstill, with production crews quickly finding themselves out of work.

The event is intended to offer an opportunity for live performance crews and musicians in the industry to reconnect with colleagues and friends.

The Roady4Roadies 2021 event, announced today (March 9), will be held in 10 major cities across the country on Sunday April 12 in what organisers are slating as an unofficial national day for roadie recognition. Find times and locations below and city-specific information here.

In a press release, ambassador for Roady4Roadies Paul Dempsey (Something For Kate) spoke of his commitment to the event. “Road crew are absolutely the unsung heroes of our industry. They literally make our events possible.

“2020 brought a different kind of punishing schedule to our crew people across Australia so it is a wonderful thing to have events like Roady4Roadies… that give us all an opportunity to show our appreciation for the dedicated individuals that make our gigs possible.”

Missy Higgins echoed the sentiment, saying, “I’m in endless awe at the professionalism of music crew, how hard they work and the standard they work to. Us artists literally could not do what we do without a highly skilled team of men and women behind the scenes making it all happen.

“We need events like Roady4Roadies more than ever right now, so we can show our support and raise some much needed funds for these amazing men and woman who’ve always been the backbone of what we do.”

As well as Dempsey and Higgins, Icehouse lead singer Iva Davies has also been announced as an ambassador, alongside Violent Femmes‘ Brian Ritchie, Vika & Linda, The Badloves, King Canyon and Catherine Britt.

Though it is yet unconfirmed whether any of the event’s ambassadors will perform in various cities on the day, organisers have advised that the Roady4Roadies website will be updated with information about live performances ahead of time.

Event details for the 2021 National Roady4Roadies event are:

SUNDAY APRIL 11 (local times)

Adelaide, Adelaide Entertainment Centre, 11.20am

Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre, 10.30am

Central Coast, NSW, The Entrance Leagues Club, 11am

Darwin, Darwin Entertainment Centre, 11am

Hobart, The Salty Dog, Kingston Beach, 11.30am

Melbourne, Palais Theatre, 11am

Newcastle, Lizotte’s, 4.30pm

Perth, The Lucky Shag, 11am

Sydney, Addison Road Community Centre, 11.30am

Townsville, North Queensland Stadium, 3.30pm