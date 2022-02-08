Paul Kelly adds new dates to his ‘On The Road Again’ tour, reveals support acts

Paul Kelly has bumped up his forthcoming ‘On The Road Again’ tour, adding an additional three shows and revealing the supporting acts for his NSW, VIC and ACT shows.

Originally announced in May 2021 as a 24-date regional tour of Australia, Kelly’s comeback shows swelled to a whopping 37 performances after he shuffled around some dates to account for the COVID-19 lockdowns in NSW and VIC.

The revered singer-songwriter has now added shows in Canberra and Wangaratta, plus a second show in Ballarat.

The regional tour commences on Monday March 7 with two performances in Ballarat, before moving on to Wangaratta, Canberra, Bendigo, Warrnambool, Meeniyan, Merimbula, Bathurst, Thirroul, Newcastle, Forster, Tamworth, Coffs Harbour, Yamba and Geelong.

Kelly’s support in all VIC shows will be Gordi (with the exception of Geelong), while Fanny Lumsden joins for all NSW and ACT events. Previously announced support acts include Emily Wurramara and Kate Edwards at Tasmanian shows.

Information on all new and existing tour dates can be found here.

Kelly’s ‘Making Gravy’ concert series returned last December, marking the artist’s first live performances since the annual event last took place in 2019.

In that month, too, Kelly released a community-spirited music video for the newly remade version of his 25-year-old track ‘How To Make Gravy’, re-recorded for his album ‘Paul Kelly’s Christmas Train’.