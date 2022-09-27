Paul Kelly announces Making Gravy concert in Melbourne for December

Paul Kelly has announced that his annual Making Gravy concert will return to Melbourne later this year.

The concert, which takes its name from Kelly’s 1996 song ‘How To Make Gravy’, will take place at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl on December 9. The upcoming show will mark Kelly’s fifth iteration of the concert series, and will see the singer and guitarist perform tracks from his decades-long music career.

In addition to Kelly, this year’s Making Gravy concert will also welcome fellow Australian acts Amyl And The Sniffers and Alex the Astronaut, as well as Auckland band The Beths. Pre-sale tickets will be available from next Monday (October 3), with general public tickets available here on October 5.

Last year’s edition of Making Gravy saw Kelly enlist support acts in the likes of Ball Park Music, Sycco and Emma Donovan & The Putbacks. Kelly was also joined by his band members, which then included Vika and Linda Bull, Dan Kelly and Bill McDonald, among others.

Since its debut in 2017, Making Gravy has featured Kelly’s ever-growing discography, which includes more than 20 studio albums and five EPs. Across the years, the concert has shared the spotlight with support acts Angus and Julia Stone, Alex Lahey, Gang Of Youths and Meg Mac, among others.

The announcement comes amid a busy year for the singer-songwriter, who released his ‘Rivers and Rain’ compilation album in July, which was previewed by the single ‘Northern Rivers’. Elsewhere, he’s been announced on the line-up for the regional Red Hot Summer tour.

The Making Gravy concert announcement arrives after news that its namesake track will be made into a movie. The five minute-long ‘How To Make Gravy’, the title track of Kelly’s 1996 EP, will form the basis of a Christmas movie produced by Warner Bros. Australia.