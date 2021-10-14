Paul Kelly announces Christmas album with Marlon Williams, Kate Miller-Heidke and more

Paul Kelly has announced he’ll release his first Christmas album next month.

‘Paul Kelly’s Christmas Train’ will arrive on November 19 and feature collaborations with Marlon Williams, Kate Miller-Heidke, Vika and Linda Bull, Emma Donovan, Kasey Chambers and more.

In among some of the more popular standards, the 22-track collection will also feature a Latin hymn, an Irish folk ballad, and a version of ‘O Holy Night’ titled ‘Tapu te Pō’ sung entirely in te reo Māori. A new version of ‘How to Make Gravy’, Kelly’s 1996 tale of a newly-imprisoned man writing to his brother a few days before Christmas, will also feature.

Watch a trailer for the album that captures some of its recording process below:

“I’ve always been interested in Christmas songs and the variety of them,” Kelly said in a statement. “There is a double-edged sword to Christmas music because every year it is everywhere, pumped to you in supermarkets and malls.

“There is a lot of schlock but on the other hand there are so many great Christmas songs and so much to explore. I’ve chosen songs I love, which led me often to wander off the well-worn path, then chosen singers I thought best suited to them.”

The tracklist for ‘Paul Kelly’s Christmas Train’ is:

1. ‘Nativity’

2. ‘Silent Night’ (with Alice Keath and Sime Nugent)

3. ‘Swing Around the Sun’

4. ‘Christmas’

5. ‘Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)’ (with Linda Bull)

6. ‘Little Drummer Boy’

7. ‘Arthur McBride’

8. ‘The Virgin Mary Had One Son’ (with Emma Donovan)

9. ‘Tapu te Pō (O Holy Night)’ (with Marlon Williams and Dhungala Children’s Choir)

10. ‘Shalom Aleichem’ (with Lior, Alice Keath, Emily Lubitz)

11. ‘The Oxen’

12. ‘The Friend Beasts’ (with Kasey Chambers and Dan Kelly)

13. ‘Three Drovers’ (with Alice Keath and Sime Nugent)

14. ‘Christmas Must Be Tonight’

15. ‘Surah Maryam’ (with Waleed Aly)

16. ‘Coventry Carol’ (with Kate Miller-Heidke, Jess Hitchcock, Alice Keath and Marlon Williams)

17. ‘In the Hot of a Christmas Day’

18. ‘How To Make Gravy’

19. ‘Christmas Train’ (with Vika Bull)

20. ‘Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing’

21. ‘Intonent Hodie’ (with Alice Keath)

22. ‘What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?’ (with Alma Zygier)