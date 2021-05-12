Paul Kelly announces extensive regional ‘On The Road Again’ tour

Paul Kelly has announced a 24-date tour of Australia, primarily taking in regional centres across the country.

The tour, announced today (May 12), will kick off in early July with a show in Caloundra on the Sunshine Coast of Queensland. It will continue through Queensland, Victoria, Tasmania and New South Wales – ending at Yamba Bowling Club on the north coast of NSW in mid-August.

Kelly will be joined by his long-serving backing band on the tour – vocalists Vika and Linda Bull, lead guitarist Ashley Naylor, keyboardist Cameron Bruce, bassist Bill McDonald and drummer Peter Luscombe.

The tour will mark Kelly’s first live shows since December 2019, when Kelly and his band performed as part of the ‘Making Gravy’ concert series in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

It also follows on from the release of two studio albums from Kelly in 2020: a solo LP, ‘Forty Days’, and a collaborative effort with composer Paul Grabowsky, ‘Please Leave Your Light On’. The latter won an ARIA Award at the 2020 ceremony for Best Jazz Album.

The Bull sisters, meanwhile, released a greatest-hits compilation in 2020 entitled ‘Akilotoa: Anthology (1994-2006)’ which went to number-one on the ARIA Album Charts. This was followed by a new studio album, ‘Sunday (The Gospel According to Iso)’, in September.

The album was inspired by the sisters sharing videos of them performing a gospel song every Sunday on social media through Melbourne’s extensive lockdown period. It featured Bruce on piano.

Pre-sale for the ‘On The Road Again’ tour will begin next Tuesday (May 18), with general sale taking place from Thursday May 20.

Paul Kelly’s ‘On The Road Again’ tour dates are:

JULY

Thursday 1 – Caloundra, Kings Theatre

Friday 2 – Toowoomba, Empire Theatre

Saturday 3 – Gold Coast, HOTA Theatre

Sunday 4 – Ipswich, Civic Centre

Tuesday 13 – Rockhampton, Pilbeam Theatre

Wednesday 14 – Mackay, Entertainment & Convention Centre

Thursday 15 – Cairns, Performing Arts Centre

Saturday 17 – Port Douglas, Yacht Club

Tuesday 20 and Wednesday 21 – Meeniyan, Town Hall

Friday 23 – Hobart, Odeon Theatre

Tuesday 27 and Wednesday 28 – Warrnambool, Lighthouse Theatre

Thursday 29 – Bendigo, Ulumbarra Theatre

Friday 30 – Geelong, Costa Hall

Saturday 31 – Ballarat, Her Majesty’s Theatre

AUGUST

Wednesday 4 – Merimbula, Club Sapphire

Thursday 5 – Thirroul, Anita’s Theatre

Saturday 7 – Bathurst, Memorial Entertainment Centre

Sunday 8 – Newcastle, Civic Theatre

Wednesday 11 – Forster, Club Forster

Thursday 12 – Coffs Harbour, The Hoey Moey

Friday 13 – Tamworth, War Memorial Town Hall

Saturday 14 – Yamba, Bowling Club