Paul Kelly announces pair of Brisbane concerts with Paul Grabowsky

Paul Kelly and Paul Grabowsky are set to reunite later this year for one date only in Brisbane, performing a pair of shows together.

The announcement comes more than a year after the two released their collaborative album ‘Please Leave Your Light On’, which arrived in July 2020.

The duo will be performing the songs from the album, which saw Kelly’s songs reimagined by Grabowsky, at two shows on Saturday October 9 at Brisbane’s Powerhouse Theatre.

One show will be taking place at 3:30pm, with a second happening at 7pm. Kee’ahn is set to open up both performances, with tickets on sale now.

In a statement, Kelly said, “I’m looking forward to playing with the ever inventive Paul Grabowsky at Brisbane Powerhouse soon.

“We’ll be playing all the songs from the record and, of course, a few extra.”

Kelly just wrapped up his own headline tour of Australia throughout this year, but has been forced to postpone a slew of dates in COVID-impacted states like New South Wales and Victoria.

While he still managed to play shows in Tasmania and Queensland, the tour was ultimately cut short due to a snap lockdown in Queensland earlier this month.

‘Please Leave Your Light On’ was one of two albums Kelly dropped last year, also releasing the surprise album ‘Forty Days’ in June.