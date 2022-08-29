Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins and more announced for 2023 Red Hot Summer tour

The regional Red Hot Summer tour is set to return for its next edition in 2023, with its full itinerary – including line-ups topped by Paul Kelly, ex-Powderfinger frontman Bernard Fanning and Missy Higgins – revealed today (August 29).

Next year’s events will be comprised of 18 shows (five more than this year’s had) which will run over weekends from the middle of January to the end of April. It’ll kick off on Saturday January 14 in the idyllic Mornington Peninsula in Victoria, with a further four shows in the state spread out across the itinerary.

New South Wales punters will have four opportunities to catch the tour, as will South Australians, while Queenslanders will have three and Tasmanians will have two. Tickets for the full run of shows go on sale at 9am AEST this Thursday (September 1) – find them here.

Rounding out the line-up for all but one show – in the QLD town of Southport – will be a joint performance from Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daley, plus sets from Mark Seymour (of Hunters & Collectors fame) and Vika & Linda. For that Southport show, Moss will perform solo.

In a press statement, Red Hot Summer’s promotor, Duane McDonald, said: “We are so excited about this line-up and the regions we will be visiting. The amount of hits produced by these artists is incredible. The tour has always been about taking great music to the regions, and supporting phenomenal Australian artists.

“We are so grateful to be able to continue to do this, and to share these experiences with all the music fans who continue to turn out year after year. We look forward to seeing everyone this summer.”

McDonald’s excitement was echoed by many of the artists appearing. In his own statement, Kelly noted that “the last two years have brought home how precious live music is to us and to those who come”, and that he and his band are “going to bring it, give our all and play each show as if it’s our last, because you never know what’s around the corner”.

Fanning also riffed on how keen he is to hit the road again, particularly since he’ll be visiting some areas of Australia for the first time ever. He said: “I can’t wait to get back on the road to do some ‘proper’ touring after almost three years of dribs and drabs and disruption. A lot of the towns on this run I have NEVER played before in 30 years of touring, so I can’t wait to get out there and play stuff from right across my career.”

Higgins, too, noted that “it will be so good to get back on the road and play in so many incredible parts of the country”. She continued: “The past few years have shown us that we can’t take anything for granted and being able to tour again will be very special, it’s what I love to do most. I’m also really looking forward to sharing the stage with such incredible Aussie artists.”

Lastly, Seymour declared the Red Hot Summer tour to be “one of the biggest tours on our national music calendar”, gushing about how the run “does what few other festivals can” and “goes to where people live, which is pretty much everywhere”. He continued: “Reaching people matters deeply to me so I really appreciate the opportunity to be part of this fabulous bill in 2023.”

The full list of dates for the 2023 Red Hot Summer tour are:

JANUARY

Saturday 14 – Mornington, Racecourse

Saturday 21 – Mannum, Mary Ann Reserve (Sounds By The River)

Sunday 22 – Seppeltsfield

Saturday 28 – Batemans Bay, Mackay Park

FEBRUARY

Saturday 4 – Port Macquarie, Westport Park

Saturday 11 – Berry, Showground

Saturday 18 – Launceston, Country Club Lawns

Sunday 19 – Hobart, Botanical Gardens

Saturday 25 – Bendigo, Racecourse

MARCH

Saturday 4 – Ballarat, North Gardens

Sunday 5 – Mildura, Nowingi Place

Saturday 11 – Victor Harbour, Kent Reserve

Sunday 12 – Mount Gambier, Old Mount Gambier Gaol

Sunday 26 – Bella Vista, Bella Vista Farm

APRIL

Saturday 1 – Wodonga, Gateway Lakes

Saturday 15 – Toowoomba, Queens Park

Saturday 22 – Southport, Broadwater Parklands*

Saturday 29 – Bribie Island, Sandstone Point Hotel

* – Ian Moss performing solo