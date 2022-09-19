Five new dates announced for 2023 Red Hot Summer tour

The regional Red Hot Summer tour has been extended for its 2023 program, with the full itinerary – featuring line-ups topped by Paul Kelly, ex-Powderfinger frontman Bernard Fanning and Missy Higgins – now comprising 25 dates.

Promoters announced the new run of shows yesterday (September 18), adding one-off dates in Western Australia (a gig at the Sandalford winery in the Swan Valley, scheduled for Saturday March 18) and the Northern Territory (at the Botanical Gardens on Saturday May 6), as well as two new dates in Queensland and one in NSW.

The tour will kick off on Saturday January 14 and Sunday 15 in the idyllic Mornington Peninsula in Victoria, with a further four shows in the state spread out across the itinerary. Punters in QLD will also have six opportunities to catch the tour, while those in NSW will have five, South Australians will have four, and Tasmanians will have two.

Advertisement

Tickets for the five new shows will go on sale at 9am local time this Thursday (September 22), with a Ticketmaster pre-sale kicking off at 10am tomorrow (September 20). Find more details on that, and tickets for the other 20 shows, here.

Rounding out the line-up for all but one show – in the QLD town of Southport – will be a joint performance from Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daley, plus sets from Mark Seymour (of Hunters & Collectors fame) and Vika & Linda. For that Southport show, Moss will perform solo.

In a press statement, Red Hot Summer’s promotor, Duane McDonald, said: “We are so excited about this line-up and the regions we will be visiting. The amount of hits produced by these artists is incredible. The tour has always been about taking great music to the regions, and supporting phenomenal Australian artists.

“We are so grateful to be able to continue to do this, and to share these experiences with all the music fans who continue to turn out year after year. We look forward to seeing everyone this summer.”

McDonald’s excitement was echoed by many of the artists appearing. In his own statement, Kelly noted that “the last two years have brought home how precious live music is to us and to those who come”, and that he and his band are “going to bring it, give our all and play each show as if it’s our last, because you never know what’s around the corner”.

Fanning also riffed on how keen he is to hit the road again, particularly since he’ll be visiting some areas of Australia for the first time ever. He said: “I can’t wait to get back on the road to do some ‘proper’ touring after almost three years of dribs and drabs and disruption. A lot of the towns on this run I have NEVER played before in 30 years of touring, so I can’t wait to get out there and play stuff from right across my career.”

Advertisement

Higgins, too, noted that “it will be so good to get back on the road and play in so many incredible parts of the country”. She continued: “The past few years have shown us that we can’t take anything for granted and being able to tour again will be very special, it’s what I love to do most. I’m also really looking forward to sharing the stage with such incredible Aussie artists.”

Lastly, Seymour declared the Red Hot Summer tour to be “one of the biggest tours on our national music calendar”, gushing about how the run “does what few other festivals can” and “goes to where people live, which is pretty much everywhere”. He continued: “Reaching people matters deeply to me so I really appreciate the opportunity to be part of this fabulous bill in 2023.”

The full list of dates for the 2023 Red Hot Summer tour are:

JANUARY

Saturday 14 – Mornington Peninsula, Racecourse (SOLD OUT)

Sunday 15 – Mornington Peninsula, Racecourse

Saturday 21 – Mannum, Mary Ann Reserve (SOLD OUT)

Sunday 22 – Seppeltsfield

Saturday 28 – Batemans Bay, Mackay Park

FEBRUARY

Saturday 4 – Port Macquarie, Westport Park

Saturday 11 – Berry, Showground

Saturday 18 – Launceston, Country Club Lawns

Sunday 19 – Hobart, Botanical Gardens

Saturday 25 – Bendigo, Racecourse

MARCH

Saturday 4 – Ballarat, North Gardens

Sunday 5 – Mildura, Nowingi Place

Saturday 11 – Victor Harbour, Kent Reserve

Sunday 12 – Mount Gambier, Old Mount Gambier Gaol

Saturday 18 – Swan Valley, Sandalford Wines (NEW SHOW)

Saturday 25 – Hunter Valley, Roche Estate

Sunday 26 – Bella Vista, Bella Vista Farm

APRIL

Saturday 1 – Wodonga, Gateway Lakes

Saturday 15 – Toowoomba, Queens Park

Saturday 22 – Southport, Broadwater Parklands*

Sunday 23 – Jacobs Well, Harrigans Calypso Bay

Saturday 29 – Bribie Island, Sandstone Point Hotel (SOLD OUT)

Sunday 30 – Bribie Island, Sandstone Point Hotel

MAY

Saturday 6 – Darwin, Botanical Gardens

Saturday 13 – Cairns, Showgrounds

* – Ian Moss performing solo