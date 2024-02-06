Paul Kelly, Birds Of Tokyo and more to cover Taylor Swift songs as Eras Tour comes to Australia

Paul Kelly, Birds Of Tokyo and a number of other Australian musicians are set to release covers of Taylor Swift songs as the anticipation builds for the Eras Tour’s arrival down under.

Triple M has announced that it has enlisted a roster of Aussie rockers to cover a series of Taylor Swift songs in celebration of her upcoming Eras Tour run of shows. The series began yesterday (Monday, February 5) with Paul Kelly’s rendition of ‘Anti-Hero’. Today (February 6), sees the release of The Screaming Jets’ cover of ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’.

The series will see one cover get released every weekday until February 14, and will feature the likes of Sarah McLeod, Diesel, Ian Moss, British India and Joe Camilleri with the Melbourne Ska Orchestra.

In a statement to Radio Today, Triple M’s head of Metro Content Matthew O’Reilly said of the covers series: “The Triple M Versions are an outstanding collaboration of some of Australia’s best rock artists with some of the world’s most popular songs, resulting in something completely unique to Triple M and Australia.

The Screaming Jets frontman – and host of Triple M Nights – Dave Gleeson added: “Taking on the challenge of covering Taylor Swift’s banger ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’ and fusing it with the sound of The Screaming Jets was a blast.’Reimagining this song for Triple M was an unexpected start to 2024, but the outcome is something that our Triple M listeners can 100% get on board with.”

The full Triple M covers release schedule is:

FEBRUARY

05 – Paul Kelly – ‘Anti-Hero’

06 – The Screaming Jets – ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’

07 – Sarah McLeod – ‘Wildest Dreams’

08 – Diesel – ‘This Is Me Trying’

09 – Ian Moss – ‘Style’

12 – Birds Of Tokyo – ‘Blank Space’

13 – British India – ‘You’re On Your Own, Kid’

14 – Joe Camilleri, Melbourne Ska Orchestra – ‘I Knew You Were Trouble’

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour shows in Australia will kick off next weekend (February 16) and will see the pop megastar perform three shows in Melbourne and four in Sydney with support from Sabrina Carpenter across all dates. Tickets to all shows are sold out.

Yesterday, Crown Melbourne announced a pop-up store for fans to get their hands on official Taylor Swift merchandise for the Eras Tour. Additional information on other avenues for fans to purchase official merchandise for Taylor Swift’s Australia shows has also been revealed.

The Australia dates for Taylor Swift’s 2024 Eras Tour are:

FEBRUARY

Friday 16 – Melbourne, MCG

Saturday 17 – Melbourne, MCG

Sunday 18 – Melbourne, MCG

Friday 23 – Sydney, Accor Stadium

Saturday 24 – Sydney, Accor Stadium

Sunday 25 – Sydney, Accor Stadium

Monday 26 – Sydney, Accor Stadium

In other Taylor Swift news, yesterday (February 5) the singer announced a new album titled ‘The Tortured Poets Department’. It is due to arrive on April 19. Swift announced the record during her acceptance speech for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 66th annual Grammy Awards.

Later during the ceremony, Swift also took home the award for Album of The Year for ‘Midnights’, marking her historic fourth win in the category. With the win, Swift is now the all-time leader in Album Of The Year wins, setting a new record. She was previously tied for three wins alongside Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon and Frank Sinatra.