Paul Kelly, Courtney Barnett, Baker Boy lead first WOMADelaide 2022 line-up announcement

Paul Kelly, Courtney Barnett and Baker Boy are just some of the 30 artists that make up the first line-up announcement of WOMADelaide 2022.

Marking the Adelaide festival’s 30th anniversary, WOMADelaide 2022 will take place from 11-14 March at the city’s Botanic Park. Other acts set to play the event include Barkaa, King Stingray, Haiku Hands, L-FRESH The LION, Emma Donovan and The Putbacks and more.

Unlike most other festivals around the country, WOMADelaide was able to go ahead in 2020 before COVID-19 restrictions hit Australia and managed to go forth in 2021, though as an all-seated event.

The 2022 event has received $2million in funding from the federal government’s Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand (RISE) fund, with festival director Ian Scobie that the 30th anniversary will focus on “demonstrating the extraordinary creative and cultural diversity that lieswithin ourown borders”.

“Since 1992 WOMADelaide has taken audiences on a journey of discovery, celebrating music, arts and dance from around the world,” Scobie said in a statement.

“Botanic Park will be filled with the sounds of South America, the Seychelles, Iran, PNG, West Papua and Africa; folk, blues, Klezmer, DJs and so much more.”

Tickets for WOMADelaide 2022 are on sale now through the event’s official website. Organisers for the event have shared that they’ll announce more acts on the bill in December.

WOMADelaide’s first 2022 line-up is:

Baker Boy

Balkan Ethno Orchestra

Barkaa

Courtney Barnett

The Crooked Fiddle Band

Dancenorth – NOISE

Eishan Ensemble

El Gran Mono

Electric Fields

Emma Donovan and The Putbacks

Goanna

Grace Barbé

Haiku Hands

High Ace

Inner City

King Stingray

Kutcha Edwards

L-FRESH The LION

Martinez Akustica

Melbourne Ska Orchestra

Motez

The New Monos

Parvyn

Paul Kelly

Reb Fountain Danse Carpe Diem/Emmanuel Jouthe, Maï(g)wenn et lesOrteils & Restless Dance Theatre – Écoute Pour Voir (Listen to See)

The Shaolin Afronauts

Sorong Samarai

Valanga Khoza

YID!