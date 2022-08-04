Paul Kelly honoured with laneway in Adelaide

A laneway in Adelaide has been renamed in honour of singer-songwriter Paul Kelly, who was born in the city.

Previously known as Pilgrim Lane, the newly-named Paul Kelly Lane runs from Flinders Street to Pirie Street behind Adelaide Town Hall, the ABC reports. The laneway features light boxes designed by South Australian artist Heidi Kenyon that quote lyrics from Kelly’s songs.

Kelly said he was “honoured” to be a part of Adelaide Council’s City of Music Laneways project, which recognises notable musicians who emerged from the city.

“I’m glad the lane is so close to the Adelaide Town Hall where I’ve had an association for over 50 years, from playing trumpet at school speech nights, attending concerts and, later on, doing my own shows,” Kelly added of the laneway’s location.

Adelaide Lord Mayor Sandy Verschoor said the city had an “incredible music history”, calling Kelly an “icon”. She added: “We have such great musicians who come from this city and continue to come from this city.”

Kelly was born in 1955 in the Adelaide suburb of Norwood. Though he settled in Melbourne in 1976 and has largely remained there throughout his career, the singer-songwriter has referenced his South Australian origins in multiple songs. His 1985 ‘Post’ cut ‘Adelaide’, for instance, references Kensington Road and the Colonel Light statue.

The City of Music Laneways project launched last year, with a laneway honouring Adelaide-born singer Sia being unveiled alongside a mural inspired by the musician’s work.

Laneways honouring Cold Chisel and No Fixed Address followed, with Paul Kelly Lane being the fourth in the series. The Angels are the next band that will be honoured with a laneway as part of the project.

Meanwhile, Kelly released latest single ‘Northern Rivers’ last week as part of a new compilation – an anthology of songs that explore themes related to water, titled ‘Rivers and Rain’.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Kelly’s classic Christmas song ‘How To Make Gravy’ was set to be turned into a film, with Warner Bros. International Television Production and Speech & Drama Pictures partnering to secure the exclusive international adaptation rights.