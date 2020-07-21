Paul Kelly, Julia Stone, Cub Sport and more set to play second episode of The Sound

Paul Kelly, Julia Stone, Cub Sport and more are set to appear on the second episode of ABC’s new live music show The Sound, airing this Sunday.

Joining these acts are Paul Grabowsky (playing with Paul Kelly), The Teskey Brothers, Eves Karydas, James Reyne and San Cisco.

In addition, the episode will also be guest co-hosted by Russell Crowe, joining Zan Rowe and Jane Gazzo for a stacked show lineup.

Each episode of The Sound also features an ‘Introducing’ segment, showcasing an up-and-coming Australian artist. Sycco is the featured artist on the forthcoming episode, who just dropped her latest single ‘Dribble’.

“If this show is one of the results of this difficult time, then it’s good that we can see a positive thing come out of it, for musicians and Australian audiences,” Stone said of her involvement in the show, which premiered last Sunday.

After its announcement last week, The Sound kicked off with its first episode on Sunday, July 19. Nick Cave, BENEE, Lime Cordiale, Eskimo Joe and DMA’s all performed as part of the premiere episode, with the latter giving an acoustic rendition of their track ‘Criminals’ from their just-released album ‘The Glow’.

Episode two of The Sound airs at 5:30pm AEST, Sunday 26 July on ABC.