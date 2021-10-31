Paul Kelly’s ‘Making Gravy’ concert series returns in December

Paul Kelly’s ‘Making Gravy’ concert series, which takes place annually around Christmas, will return for the fourth year this December.

Two outdoor shows have been announced, slated to take place at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl on December 9 and Brisbane’s Riverstage on December 18.

The line-up for both shows features Ball Park Music, Sycco and Emma Donovan and The Putbacks. Kelly will be performing with his usual seven-piece band, including Vika and Linda Bull.

“The band and I are really looking forward to getting back to some shows again after the disappointment of last year and the frustration of this,” Kelly said in a statement. “We have some extra Christmas content this year and a great line-up of artists and guests to help us bring it all home.”

Pre-sale tickets launch for Frontier Members from Thursday November 4, with general public release on Monday November 8. Head here for more ticketing details.

Last month, Paul Kelly revealed he is releasing his first Christmas album on November 19. The 22-track collection, titled ‘Paul Kelly’s Christmas Train’ will feature vocals and collaborations from a slew of artists, including Marlon Williams, Kate Miller-Heidke, Kasey Chambers, Vika and Linda Bull, Emma Donovan and more.

The album will also contain a new version of ‘How To Make Gravy’, the beloved 1996 song that speaks of a newly-imprisoned man writing to his brother a few days before Christmas.

Paul Kelly’s ‘Making Gravy’ 2021 concert dates are:

DECEMBER

Thursday 9 – Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Saturday 18 – Brisbane, Riverstage