Paul Kelly muses on Australia’s culture of racism in new single ‘Every Step Of The Way’

Paul Kelly has shared an emotive new single titled ‘Every Step Of The Way’, on which he tackles themes of everyday racism in Australian culture.

In a press release, the iconic singer-songwriter noted that he was inspired to write the track after watching AFL champion Eddie Betts discuss his experiences with racism as an Indigenous footballer.

“Eddie Betts has brought joy to me and so many others with the amazing feats he’s performed on the field for 17 years,” Kelly said, “but he’s shown even more class and courage off the field in talking about the deep hurt of everyday racism. Eddie keeps educating.”

Advertisement

Take a listen to ‘Every Step Of The Way’ below:

Betts himself gave Kelly his seal of approval on the track, sharing in a statement: “I was so honoured when Paul reached out to me with a song that he had written from his heart. He has always empowered us mob with his music and his authentic and heartfelt collaborations have always been enjoyed by myself and all my family for many years.

“I feel proud to have this song written for me by someone so respected here in Australia and someone who has always stood in solidarity with us mob – this song means a lot to me”

‘Every Step Of The Way’ comes as Kelly’s first release for 2021. He released two full-length albums in 2020, beginning with the solo record ‘Forty Days’, a collection of original tracks and covers he performed while in quarantine, last June.

He followed it up with ‘Please Leave Your Light On’, a collaborative effort with Paul Grabowsky, in July.

Advertisement

Kelly and Grabowsky are set to perform tracks from ‘Please Leave Your Light On’ during two exclusive shows Brisbane’s Powerhouse Theatre, both taking place on Saturday October 9. Kelly is also slated to perform at the 2022 Byron Bay Bluesfest next April.

Earlier in the year, Kelly teamed up with Eves Karydas and Ziggy Ramo for an appearance on ABC’s The Set performing a cover of Rihanna’s 2016 single ‘Never Ending’.

In April, he performed alongside the likes of Julia Stone and Kee’ahn at Uprising: Songs Of Resistance, a concert honouring anti-racism and Holocaust remembrance.