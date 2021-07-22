Paul Kelly overhauls tour, adds dates in Tasmania and Queensland, postpones Victoria and NSW

Paul Kelly has dramatically overhauled his On The Road Again east coast tour, adding dates in Tasmania and Queensland while rescheduling and postponing shows for locked down NSW and Victoria.

The singer-songwriter’s run of comeback shows has swelled to 37 dates in the process. In Tasmania, Kelly has added a third and final Hobart show on Sunday July 25, and brand new dates in Launceston and Devonport for Tuesday July 27 and Wednesday July 28.

Emily Wurramara will now be Kelly’s special guest at all Tasmanian shows. Tickets for the new Tasmanian shows will go on sale 12pm AEST tomorrow (Friday July 23).

In Queensland, Kelly has added two repeat shows on the Gold Coast on Friday July 30 and Caloundra on Saturday July 31. Brand new shows in the state will go down in Bundaberg on Monday August 2, Biloela on Wednesday August 4 and Maryborough on Thursday August 5.

Tickets for new Queensland shows will go on sale 12pm AEST Monday July 26.

Victoria’s planned seven gigs for the end of this month have now been pushed to September, with all tickets remaining valid for the new shows.

NSW’s shows have been postponed indefinitely, with the state’s COVID-19 outbreak continuing to worsen. Rescheduled dates are set to be announced soon.

Kelly released two albums in 2020: a solo LP, ‘Forty Days’, and a collaborative effort with composer Paul Grabowsky, ‘Please Leave Your Light On’. The latter won an ARIA Award at the 2020 ceremony for Best Jazz Album.