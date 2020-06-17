Paul Kelly and Paul Grabowsky announce new collaborative album

Prolific singer-songwriter Paul Kelly has announced the forthcoming release of a new collaborative album with pianist Paul Grabowsky.

Set for release on July 31 via EMI Australia, ‘Please Leave Your Light On’ features Kelly performing a selection of work from his extensive catalogue with new interpretations by Grabowsky on the piano.

In a press statement, Grabowsky discussed the collaboration, saying, “The performances are intimate, and shine a light on lyrical moments from the Kelly oeuvre. Paul is a generous collaborator, always listening closely to what I am doing, and giving me the freedom to bring my own interpretation to the songs.

“I think people will hear, and hopefully enjoy, the deep communication that we are bringing to the performances.”

Kelly echoed the sentiments, saying, “Singing with Paul is like walking a tightrope. It’s as if we are acrobats together. We have to pay serious attention to one another to pull the songs off. I like that.

“Light the fire, make a hearty one-pot meal for the one you love, open a bottle of wine and get comfortable. Now drop the needle and turn up the stereo. There’s plenty of space here for all.”

To celebrate the announcement, the pair have released a double single, the album’s title track and ‘If I Could Start Today Again’. The latter song is accompanied by a music video, directed by Andrew Doherty.

Watch the video for ‘If I Could Start Today Again’ below:

The announcement comes closely after Kelly released a surprise album just last week. ‘Forty Days’ comprises original tracks and covers the singer has performed while in quarantine.

Stream/download ‘Please Leave Your Light On/’If I Could Start Today Again’ here.