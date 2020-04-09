Paul Kelly pays tribute to John Prine with ‘Paradise’ cover

Storied Australian singer-songwriter Paul Kelly has shared a cover of John Prine’s ‘Paradise’, in honour of the late country singer’s memory. Prine passed away yesterday (April 8) aged 73 due to complications from COVID-19.

“Another big tree down. A lot of my friends are pretty sad about it, so I’d like to sing this song for them. It’s called ‘Paradise’ – the name of the time where John first saw the light of day,” Kelly said. “If you don’t know John Prine, feel free to go and find him. He’s stopped somewhere, waiting for you.”

Watch it below:

Kelly posted a similar acoustic tribute to Bill Withers following his passing earlier this week, with a cover of ‘Grandma’s Hands’.

Kelly has been posting unprompted acoustic covers of Hank Williams and Slim Dusty, and the spoken word poetry of Bruce Dawe and Wystan Hugh Auden since the beginning of mandatory coronavirus restrictions, noting “old-time songs are good for hard times”.

Last month, Kelly contributed a cover of Archie Roach’s ‘Native Born’ to the ‘Songs for Australia’ compilation, organised by Julia Stone for bushfire relief. It featured the vocals of Kelly’s daughters Maddy and Memphis.

Kelly’s 24th studio album, ‘Nature’, was released in 2018. Last year, he released ‘Thirteen Ways to Look At Birds’ with James Ledger, Alice Keath and Seraphim Trio. The album interpreted bird-inspired poems, written by John Keats, Thomas Hardy, Emily Dickinson, Judith Wright and others, and went on to win the ARIA Award for Best Classical Album.