Paul Kelly releases official video for new version of ‘How To Make Gravy’

A track synonymous with an Australian Christmas, Paul Kelly has released a community-spirited music video for the newly remade version of his song ‘How To Make Gravy’.

First penned as a letter by a newly-imprisoned man writing to his brother a few days before Christmas on “the 21st of December”, ‘How To Make Gravy’ was originally recorded in 1996, commissioned by Lindsay Field as a charity single to raise money for the Salvation Army. It’s since become such a staple in Australian pop-culture that to many, Christmas Day is referred to as “gravy day”.

Today (December 21), Kelly has released a music video for the track, which was recently re-recorded for his latest album, ‘Paul Kelly’s Christmas Train’. “The original ‘How To Make Gravy’ came out 25 years ago and I must have played it now thousands and thousands of times,” Kelly said in a press statement.

“Playing this song is like going on a ride. Once you’re on it, it just takes off!”

The music video – directed by Siân Darling, “lovingly and skilfully” Kelly said – features cameos by Brian Nankervis and his family, as well as Gretta Ray alongside clips sourced from fans. On the video, Kelly said: “It is a thing of wonder, sadness and joy.”

Watch the video below:

‘Paul Kelly’s Christmas Train’, which dropped last month, is a whopping 22-track offering. In among the popular standards sits a Latin hymn, an Irish folk ballad, and a version of ‘O Holy Night’ titled ‘Tapu Te Pō’ sung entirely in te reo Māori.

The beloved artist’s annual Christmas concert series, ‘Making Gravy’, returned earlier this month for its fourth edition at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl and Brisbane’s Riverstage.

The event featured appearances from the likes Ball Park Music, Sycco and Emma Donovan & The Putbacks.