Paul Kelly to embark on 21-day expedition to Antarctica

Paul Kelly will embark on an expedition to Antarctica, as part of a 21-day ‘Songs In The South’ voyage.

Kelly will be joined on the voyage by fellow special guests Ben Quilty, Andrew Denton and Jennifer Byrne, who will each host performances and workshops across the charter’s three-week stretch beginning on January 8, 2024. Kelly’s set will take place on board Chimu Adventures’ polar vessel, The Ocean Endeavour, with Argentina, Elephant Island and South Georgia included along the route.

Other destinations included in the voyage are the Falkland Islands and the site of the world’s largest penguin colony. The Endeavour will finally reach the Antarctic peninsula towards the end of January. Kelly’s will perform exclusively for those onboard, while renowned artist Quilty will run a two-part workshop for travellers. Denton and Byrne will provide onboard entertainment and interviews.

Tickets for cabins on The Ocean Endeavour’s upcoming voyage are on sale now, available here. Speaking of expedition, Chimu Adventures’ Managing Director, Chad Carey, said: “We have had the privilege of working with some of Australia’s best-known personalities over the years, but nothing compares to this trip… we will be ticking off the all-star locations of Antarctica… all while we travel and are entertained by living Australian legends.”

Kelly’s most recent album, ‘Paul Kelly’s Christmas Train’, arrived in 2021. Since then, the singer hosted a Making Gravy concert in Melbourne, and topped the bill of the ongoing regional Red Hot Summer tour alongside the likes of Missy Higgins, Bernard Fanning, Ian Moss, Troy Cassar-Daley and Vika & Linda.

Elsewhere, Kelly assisted Briggs with the co-curation of the line-up for the First & Forever festival, which took place last November and was broadcast on ABC the following month.